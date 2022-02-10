VERNON — The Village Hair Shoppe in Vernon is hosting a fundraiser from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday for the SafeCenter of Owosso.
The shop will provide haircuts, shellac manicures and 10-minute massages for $15 each. It is also collecting products as well, which can be dropped off any time at the salon. Items needed are laundry soap, fabric sheets, large trash bags, disinfectant products, pull-ups and dish soap pods.
Cupcakes and Kisses in Owosso is donating cookies.
