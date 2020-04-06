OWOSSO — Covenant Eyes has donated more than $10,000 worth of hospital gowns and masks to Memorial Healthcare.
“We need to help those helping others through this trying time,” said Covenant Eyes President and CEO Ron DeHaas. “Those in the healthcare field are on the front lines of this crisis and equipping them with the tools they need is the right thing to do.”
Covenant Eyes also said it is continuing to pay its vendors even though they are not able to perform the work at this time.
“It’s critical that we support our vendors during this unprecedented situation,” DeHaas said. “They perform excellent work, and we want to take care of them during all of this uncertainty.”
Covenant Eyes has paid more than $30,000 in advance for these local companies, which includes printing, cleaning, and food services. So far, 11 companies have been paid in advance. In total, the number of companies paid in advance will be around 15, and the total amount will be more than $50,000.
Last month, Covenant Eyes transitioned most of its employees to work from home, including its largest department of customer service.
