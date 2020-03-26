OWOSSO — The Michigan Associated Press recently announced it has canceled its annual awards program and instead named award winners via email, including several Argus-Press staff members.
The Associated Press Managing Editors 2019 newspaper writing, graphics, design and photography competition honored The Argus-Press with five awards in Division I, which includes more than a dozen of the state’s daily newspapers with circulations under 10,000.
n Argus-Press Managing Editor Dan Basso finished third in headline writing, for multiple examples.
n Sports Editor Ryan Weiss finished second in best illustration or graphic, for a football lineup illustration.
n Basso and Staff Writer Sally York finished second in spot news, for coverage of the March 2019 tornadoes.
n Staff writer Josh Champlin was third in best investigative reporting, for a report on a federal lawsuit over the county’s towing rotation.
n Basso placed third in full-page design, for a front page centered on a feature story about a proto-garage band and a book written about the band.
Thirty-one daily newspapers submitted 850 entries in three divisions, which featured news and sports stories, features, editorials, columns, graphics and photos from 2019.
Entries were judged by editors from Ohio newspapers.
The awards for York and Champlin were their first AP honors with The Argus-Press. Weiss’ award was his second with the paper. Basso has captured 19 awards in the competition.
