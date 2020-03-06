Durand Chamber honors Grange as Organization of the Year

DURAND — The Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce this week announced the Burns Grange as the Organization of the Year for 2020.
According to the Chamber, The Burns Grange was organized in 1873 and focused on literary, art and political subjects, and farming. The Grange also was dedicated to philanthropy. The focus of Grange has remained steady for 147 years, the group said.
The current members are still involved in various efforts. Among their projects are:
n Providing large tote bags with towels, washcloths, blankets, socks, soap, shampoo, combs, lotion, lip balm, tooth brushes and paste, deodorant, hand sanitizer, notepads and pens for SafeCenter in Owosso.
n Donating to food pantries, providing Christmas baskets and conducting other community projects
n Providing funds for the victims of the 2019 tornado
n Conducting “Retired Railroader” luncheons
n Providing donations that help those in need
n Running the Adopt A Child Christmas program at the Michigan School for the Deaf
n Taking part in the Michigan State Grange Deaf Fund to help with various projects to help kids at Michigan School for the Deaf, camp supplies for the Alexander Graham Bell camp, and any other projects involving the deaf community
The public is invited to the Chamber dinner honoring the Grange and other recipients March 19 at the Durand Reed-Raymond VFW Post. For more information, contact the chamber at (989) 288-3715 or at office@durandchamber.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.