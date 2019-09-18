OWOSSO —Three buildings in downtown Owosso are wrapping up work on their facades, thanks to grants provided by the state.
First Contracting of Ovid renovated exteriors at Century 21, 114 N. Washington St.,Edward Jones, 115 N. Washington St., and Hit and Pitch, 114 W. Main St., with grant funding to the city and businesses through the Community Development Block Grant program.
The project totaled $689,000.
City Manager Nathan Henne said he is pleased with how the work turned out.
“I think the outcome, thus far, speaks for itself. What were once usable but aesthetically challenged downtown buildings have been transformed to greatly improve the appearance of downtown and its utility to the community,” he said.
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation offers 50/50 matching grants each year, and Owosso was among the cities chosen to receive money.
The CDBG funding is awarded to the state by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development and administered by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.
“These grants are helpful because they make projects like this financially feasible for business owners and since they are federal grants, they put no direct pressure on the local taxpayer. Without the program, these properties might never see substantial improvement. From a property owners perspective, they are still putting substantial skin in the game but have some help through the program, so that it makes good business sense to make improvements,” Henne said.
The grants for facade improvements are available to communities that have low and moderate-income rates of 51 percent or higher. The city, which sought grants for more than a decade, ended the program in 2013 when it was notified that according to the 2010 U.S. Census, only 48.98 percent of the community had a low or moderate income.
Owosso officials pursued a state-approved option, conducting the city’s own income survey. The survey, which required a significant amount of time to complete, revealed a low and moderate-income rate of 57.5 percent, enabling the Owosso facade grant program to relaunch in 2017.
“Because Owosso is a low- to moderate-income community, we qualify for these types of facade grants,” DDA Executive Director Josh Adams said previously. “We’ve been working on this grant for quite some time. It has taken a little bit longer than we had scheduled, but we’ve had very patient property owners. They worked with the city to put together the grant and we’re working with them to implement it.”
The most recent grant was one of the largest obtained by the city to date. In addition to grant funds, property owners must provide matching funds, and the city contributed $12,500 to cover related expenses.
Nine property owners applied for grant money, but due to the length of the program (about a year) some prospective participants dropped out.
Henne said he hopes adjacent business owners will take notice of the new facades and sign up for the next round of grants.
As part of the work, windows in each building were restored or replaced, new doors were installed, exteriors were repainted, and some brickwork was repaired.
Hi-Quality Glass of Owosso was responsible for some of the window replacement on the buildings.
According to owner Peter Keay, the goal for the Edward Jones building was to restore the structure to its historical look while retaining some modern features.
“I had a lot of help from designers from the state and we had an architect lend some help too,” he said.
Only a few finishing touches remain to be completed.
“I think it looks great, it’s really quality work and I think they did a wonderful job, I’m very happy about it,” Keay said.
Some of the brick on his building was repaired and painted, new windows were installed, as well as a new door.
In 2014, the most recent program in Owosso, work was completed at 110 E. Exchange St. (formerly George’s Beauty Salon); 111 E. Main St. (Civille Realty); 112 S. Washington St. (The Nail Boutique); 112 W. Exchange St. (Sobak’s); 117-119 N. Washington St. (Norm Henry Shoes); and 207 N. Washington St. (Apple Tree Lane).
