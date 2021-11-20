CALEDONIA TWP. — An employee at Bob Evans, 1250 E. M-21, reported a break-in at the restaurant Friday morning, according to a Facebook post by the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office.
“This morning shortly before 7 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office responded to Bob Evans restaurant for an unlawful entry. A Bob Evans employee arrived for work and found a male subject inside the restaurant who fled on foot. The employee called 911 and gave a description and a direction of travel,” the post states.
Shortly after the employee contacted the Sheriff’s Office, deputies located a male suspect fitting the description, and the suspect, a 34-year-old man from St. Johns, was lodged at the jail while awaiting arraignment on a felony charge of breaking and entering with intent.
The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Owosso Police Department, Michigan State Police and Shiawassee County Central Dispatch.
