OWOSSO — In its first year competing, Covenant Eyes finished second in the Detroit Free Press’ Top Michigan Workplace competition in the mid-size division.
The Free Press named 175 companies and organizations as the best places to work in the Great Lakes State. The competition included three divisions: small (50-149 employees), mid-size (150-499 employees), and large (500-plus employees).
Covenant Eyes CEO Ron DeHaas said developing a culture of care is what sets the company apart.
“We allow all employees to be leaders. It doesn’t matter where they are on an organization chart. People can lead in any position, and we empower them to do that,” he said.
DeHass was named one of three top Michigan CEOs who treat team members as colleagues and co-workers, rather than seeing employees as people who work for them.
“Our team members come up with the best ideas. That’s why we encourage them to challenge our assumptions and present ideas they believe will be successful. Our team members work best when they know they’re engaged in a mission that matters. We help people who are struggling with pornography every day — more than one and a half million over more than 20 years. That’s something to be proud of and something that reminds us that we’re doing work that makes a difference, is fulfilling, and has tremendous meaning,” DeHaas said.
Covenant Eyes’ work throughout the pandemic helped secure a top workplace spot, the newspaper said. It donated to its local health system, transitioned most employees to work from home, and paid its vendors in advance to keep them going despite not being able to work during the shutdown.
