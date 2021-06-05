VERNON TWP. — A big boost in sales has spurred a construction/landscaping equipment company to move to larger quarters.
Great Lakes Rental & Supply, Suite F, has switched from a 500-square-foot space to a 4,000-square foot facility. The Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon-cutting in the new digs Friday.
The business didn’t have to move far. It’s still located inside the same building, which houses the other divisions of the Great Lakes Fusion Family of Companies: Great Lakes Fusion, Great Lakes Ready Mix and Great Lakes Fabrication & Machining.
“This is really great. Great Lakes Rental & Supply is our newest and smallest division, but it’s also our fastest-growing division,” Great Lakes owner/founder Bryan Marks said.
Marks said the COVID-19 pandemic has actually helped sales at rental and supply company. Lots of people, staying put because of the virus, decided to make home improvements, he said.
“The pandemic boosted our sales and really helped us get the word out about the company,” Marks said. “We’re full-service here — we have rental equipment and construction supplies, for both commercial and homeowners.”
Since the store’s original opening in 2017, customers have been renting backhoes, skid steers, cement mixers, hammer drills and many other types of equipment; and purchasing such materials as top soil, mulch, sand, gravel and natural stone.
But now customers have a wider range of choices.
“We have a lot more products now,” store General Manager Cameron Durocher said. “For one thing, we have home stand-by generators now — that’s a big one for us.”
Great Lakes Rental & Supply now carries Greenworks products, including commercial lawn tools and equipment. It now offers supplies from Advanced Drainage Systems in Owosso, including drainage pipes for culverts.
“The big thing we have always prided ourselves on is that we are the only place (in the area) that supplies all the concrete tools for contractors and do-it-yourselfers,” Durocher said.
Opening for the first time in the spring of 2017 and moving to the large space last month, Great Lakes Rental & Supply is a truly a family affair. Durocher and his sister, Summer Durocher, who works in the store, are Marx’s stepchildren. Josh Koc is the only other employee.
“We’re so happy and excited to be in such a great, new space,” Cameron Durocher said. “And we’ve got more room to expand here. We’re always ready to keep it growing.”
Right after the ribbon-cutting ceremony, Chamber President/CEO Greg Klapko wished Marks “continued success with all of your properties.”
