OWOSSO — Nationally recognized animal breeding company Josh’s Frogs and internet accountability firm Covenant Eyes have once again been recognized as two of the fastest-growing private companies in America, according to recent report by Inc. Magazine.
Both Owosso companies were featured in the publication’s latest Inc. 5000 rankings, an annual list that acknowledges businesses for their year-over-year revenue growth and growth in employees.
Out of 5,000 companies, Josh’s Frogs was ranked 2,084th, marking its third consecutive year on the list. Covenant Eyes, meanwhile, was ranked 4,987th. The internet accountability firm has been recognized by Inc. Magazine annually since 2012.
“I’m so humbled to get to work with a team that constantly innovates, pushes the bounds of creativity, and works so hard at creating new products and delighting our customers,” Josh Willard, owner of Josh’s Frogs, said in a Facebook post Wednesday. “I love working with people dedicated to integrity, willing to work harder to maintain our stance on only selling captive-bred animals, and energized by supporting conservation efforts. I love these people. They have given so much to build Josh’s Frogs into what it is today.”
Josh’s Frogs began as a hobby in an apartment in the early 2000’s, later moved to an office building on Corunna Avenue and in 2013 transitioned into a 37,000-square foot, five-story building behind McDonald’s in Owosso.
The company, an online pet store that specializes in breeding frogs and other exotic animals, was also recently granted a rezoning request from the city of Owosso allowing the business to add a new building, a former church along South Washington Street.
The expansion will free up space in the pet frog business’ longtime location on Elm Street, Willard said, allowing 15 to 20 of the company’s 100 employees to move to the new site.
“Over 200 percent growth in the last three years has been equal parts fun and equal parts scary,” Willard said. “We’ve accomplished so much and yet our plans lay out our best days before us!”
Covenant Eyes, which provides reports and conversation to people in their fight against internet temptation, namely pornography, was initially run out of President/CEO Ron DeHaas’ home office in 2000.
Now in it’s 20th year, the company has grown to encompass more than 200 employees and a 37,000-square-foot facility along King Street in Owosso.
The company also expanded its offerings to include screen accountability in 2019, using an innovative new program that analyzes whatever is on a person’s screen, whether it be on a computer, cell phone or tablet.
“This award is significant for several reasons,” DeHaas said Wednesday in a company press release. “I think the most important is that we changed nearly everything that we do in 2019. Our internet accountability service became screen accountability. We were confident that our customers would be impressed with our new service, but we found out our members actually prefer it overall compared to our original service. We also reorganized all of our project teams and most job descriptions. We even changed our logo. (The past year) presented a completely overhauled Covenant Eyes, and we still experienced tremendous growth.”
Like Josh’s Frogs, Covenant Eyes is also in the process of expanding its existing operation.
The internet firm received a 12-year tax abatement from the city of Owosso in October 2019 on a $350,000 building project planned at its current facility.
Over the next two to three years, Covenant Eyes intends to expand its facility by 3,500 square feet through the redevelopment of an existing warehouse on the property, which, once completed, will serve as a “fully functioning customer service facility,” company officials said previously.
Covenant Eyes’ latest Inc. 5000 ranking marks a slight decline from 2019 when the company placed 4,342nd among top performers. The company placed 4,505th in 2018, 3,397th in 2017, 3,674th in 2016, 4,736th in 2015, 4,283rd in 2014, 4,253rd in 2013, 2,871st in 2012 and 1,554th in 2010.
Josh’s Frogs previously ranked 1,849th in 2019 and 2,421st in 2018.
