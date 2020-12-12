SHIAWASSEE AREA — Twenty-two local families in need will be receiving Christmas gifts and other necessary items after the United Way of Genesee County-Serving Genesee and Shiawassee Counties conducted an effort to find sponsors that were willing to pitch in.
That effort was led by Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership President/CEO Justin Horvath and United Way Relationship Specialist Emily Marrah, who were able to find sponsors to purchase Christmas gifts and other items for all 22 families.
“My heart is warmed by the incredible response from so many in our business community,” Horvath said in an email. “The need is great this Christmas season and to see people step up despite all of the challenges associated with the Covid-19 pandemic, it really makes me proud to live in Shiawassee County.”
Marrah said that 2020 has been an especially difficult year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has resulted in local job losses, housing issues, food insecurity and other challenges.
Nonetheless, Marrah said numerous local businesses stepped up to help out community members in need, including Cargill, American Recycling, Photos by Alex S., Brooks Innovative Graphics, Weathervane Roofing, Alled Motion, Crest Marine, Spartan Fence, Michigan Iron and Equipment, Trebor Industries, Colliers International, Precision Electric Motors and Slingerland Automotive Group. In addition, Wade Tim and many individuals and other companies who requested to remain anonymous also sponsored families.
This year, Marrah said the United Way partnered with the Shiawassee Regional Education Service District’s Great Start Collaborative.
“All 22 families have been sponsored,” Marrah said. “Justin (Horvath) has a lot of people who follow him. He’s constantly trying to promote the work we’re doing. It was amazing, once he got involved and got the word out. He was the catalyst. It’s amazing so many businesses and individuals came through in so short a time.”
Marrah added that due to the added stress of the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the requests from families were not for Christmas gifts.
“This year we’re seeing a lot more request for basic needs like clothes or blankets or socks, not so much toys,” Marrah said. “It’s been a tough year. It’s surprising the shift of the requests.”
She thanked charity foundations Toys for Tots and Lansing Capital Area Community Services for their help in the initiative.
Thus far in 2020, Marrah said the United Way has distributed $318,000 in aid in Shiawassee County. Prior to Genesee County acquiring the Shiawassee United way approximately three years ago, that figure was about $20,000 per year.
“It takes their minds off the tough times,” she said, and urges employers to begin workplace campaigns that make the process for individuals to donate simple. “If every employee in Shiawassee County donated $1 per week, we could do so much more for the community.”
For more information for employers to get involved with workplace campaigns or for individuals who wish to donate, visit unitedwaygenesee.com or call (810) 762-0863.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.