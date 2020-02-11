DURAND — According to a press release on its website, Greystone Bel Real Estate Advisors recently closed the sale of Country Village Apartments, an 84-unit, “garden-style”, multifamily property off Monroe Road.
According to Greystone Bel’s website, the complex was priced at $4.5 million. The company did not specify the actual sale price, but said the property sold at 99.8 percent of list price with an accepted offer within 24 hours of marketing.
The complex is located behind Dollar General, and near Durand Senior Care and Rehab Center.
Initially constructed in 1985, the sellers, the Perrin family, had owned and managed Country Village since that time.
The press release notes the development covers 8.35 acres with eight separate buildings with a unit mix of five one-bedroom units and 79 two-bedroom units.
According to the statement, Austin Hull of the Greystone Bel investment sales team represented both the buyer and the seller on the transaction.
