CORUNNA — Skymint, a company that sells premium cannabis, officially opened its 19th Michigan store in Corunna Thursday.
“Our mission is to exceed our guests’ expectations every day; deliver the highest quality cannabis grown, produced and sold in Michigan; and ultimately offer the best value in the market today,” CEO Jeff Radway said at the ribbon-cutting.
Skymint is a recreational and adult-use store that serves medical patients and anyone over the age of 21. It is based out of Ann Arbor, but has locations all over the state.
“We’re just really excited to be here,” said Nathan Kark, the company’s director of government affairs. “The community’s been tremendously welcoming, the city’s been great to work with and that gets to be hard to find in this industry.”
When customers walk in, they are greeted by receptionists who check IDs or medical licenses before unlocking the door that gives access to the shopping area. Without being let in, there is no way to even view the available products.
“We want to make sure we keep minors away from the products,” Kark said. “Minors don’t get into our stores.”
The company said it is also diligent in making sure its products are safe.
“I always tell municipal officials that, ‘look, cannabis is already in your community. What we’re trying to do is bring in a safe, regulated version of that where it’s labeled. It’s tracked (and) the customer knows what they’re getting,’” Kark said. “We want to make sure that our product is as pure as possible.”
To do that, they only sell premium cannabis, which Kark said is tested twice: First by the company and then by a regulatory lab. They test for things like mold, mildew, pesticides and potency.
Melissa Kim, a local in Shiawassee County, is the manager of the Corunna store after working as a Skymint assistant manager in Lansing. She lives in Laingsburg, grew up in Chesaning and her family owns Main Beverage Company in Owosso.
Skymint offers educational materials on their website and in their stores about cannabis. They also offer discounts to medical patients to offset the adult-use excise tax.
Kim said they pride themselves in being here for the knowledge and wellness aspect of cannabis retail. A lot of her customers in the Lansing area were cancer patients.
The company sells premium cannabis in any form a customer could want: edibles, flower, vapes, pre-rolled, extracts and more.
“Our flower is pretty top quality,” Kim said. She also had high praise for the Rice Krispies Treat edibles.
The Corunna store does not sell large bongs. Kim said this is because there are plenty of fantastic glass stores in the area where people can purchase them.
“We really pride ourselves on being part of the community,” Kim said. They are also a major sponsor for the July 4 Corunna fireworks display.
Skymint is planning on opening its 20th location in Gaylord in July. Radway said the tornado that left two people dead last month in Gaylord did not hit the construction site, but was about a half-mile away.
“We also recently acquired 3Fifteen cannabis, so we have 30 licensed retail store locations throughout the state,” Radway said. “We expect another 20 or so in the next year.”
Radway said all of their stores will eventually bear the Skymint name, but it will take time to introduce 3Fifteen cannabis customers to their brand.
“We’re just believers that cannabis really helps your life,” Radway said. Some customers find it useful for stress, anxiety, pain, sleep, relaxation and more.
Much research has been done around the medical benefits, which Radway said he would leave to the researchers and medical doctors. He also mentioned how it compares to alcohol.
According to the World Health Organization, there is “no safe level of alcohol consumption” as it leads to diseases like cancer. In comparison, the National Library of Medicine published a research article that states cannabidiol hinders growth and induces death in cervical cancer cells. More research is being done, but cannabis is often used as medicine and has worked for many individuals.
“There’s no hangovers, there’s no calories; you could say it’s keto, you could say it’s low carb,” Radway said. “Cannabis is a plant and the more people that have access to it the better.”
