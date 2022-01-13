OWOSSO — The owner of the Matthews Building, 300 W. Main St., has applied for a demolition permit from the city of Owosso for a portion of the dilapidated structure.
The plan — subject to approval by the Historic District Commission — is to tear down all but the portion of the building located next to the Shiawassee River, which has been structurally reinforced and remains slated for redevelopment.
“The city looks forward to seeing this (demo) project completed at (the) owner’s expense and is poised to continue enforcement in the courts for code violations if this demolition application is granted but not acted upon,” City Manager Nathan Henne said in a news release Wednesday.
“I believe this project will prepare the site for a very exciting redevelopment opportunity after so many years of deterioration, neglect, and stagnation on the property.”
Henne said city officials have been working with owner Nemer Haddad for two months to finalize the demolition site plan, part of the permit application.
But before the permit can be approved by city officials, members of the Historic District Commission must sign off on the demolition plan, since the Matthews Building is located within the city’s historic district.
A meeting of the HDC has been set for 6 p.m. Jan. 19 in council chambers at city hall. Henne said the panel was told during a discussion in December that a demolition permit application for the Matthews Building could be expected by mid-January.
“The membership seemed supportive of the idea but will vote on the issue during their Jan. 19 meeting,” Henne said in the news release.
The Argus-Press was unable to reach Haddad Wednesday.
The Matthews Building, which has sat vacant since 2015, was purchased in 2019 by Haddad, who initially planned to open a marijuana retail store and sign up other tenants. His redevelopment plan stalled when a state-financing deal fell through because a marijuana-related business was involved.
Meanwhile, the condition of the three-section structure has steadily deteriorated, including a roof collapse, and it was condemned by the city.
After Haddad repeatedly failed, according to city officials, to perform work to stop the building from posing a safety risk to the public or pay fines for code violations, the city filed a lawsuit against the owner in 2020.
The suit was dismissed in December 2020 after the parties reached a settlement agreement requiring Haddad to install a new roof where the old roof had collapsed, steel structural reinforcements and make other improvements within a specific time frame.
The work was completed and the river trail under the M-21 bridge was reopened for recreational traffic. City officials had temporarily closed the trail as potentially dangerous because of the building’s crumbling condition.
The Matthews Building has been either empty or underutilized for many years. Previous developers planned to renovate the space into 20 high-end apartments, and retail stores and offices.
The section of the building that abuts the river — the part that would survive Haddad’s demolition plan — was once a brewery and was to have been redeveloped into a brew pub.
That plan was downsized in 2019, with the developers saying the cost to rehab the building was significantly greater than available grant dollars, making the project unfeasible. Before moving forward with the less-ambitious plan, the building was sold to Haddad.
