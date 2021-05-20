OWOSSO — Nelson-House Funeral Home recently welcomed Jerry Haber to its team.
Haber, of Owosso, has served on the city council since 2018 and has spent more than 38 years working in the community in sales at Harrleson Chevrolet, Young Chevrolet-Cadillac and, most recently, Slingerland Autogroup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.