CALEDONIA TWP. — Longtime business Ponderosa Steakhouse, 1441 E. Main St., closed suddenly in March 2019 and now apparently the building is being demolished.
The 1.2-acre property in the front of the Owosso East Plaza had been for sale. It is listed as sold on the Crexi real estate website. The building was constructed in 1976 and was 6,352 square feet.
LaBelle Realty of Mt. Pleasant had listed the site for sale. The company lists another former Ponderosa in Cadillac for $395,000 while a third site in Coldwater also is listed as sold with an unlisted price.
The agent handling the listing did not respond to an email seeking further information. The name of the purchaser was not available.
The Ponderosa business was managed by Inspired Concepts, based in Mt. Pleasant.
