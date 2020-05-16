OWOSSO — Lume Cannabis Co. this week announced the launch of Lume Delivery, its home delivery service, at its Owosso store for people buying more than $125 of products.
The service, which began Friday, is available for customers in 16 communities in Shiawassee, Clinton and Gratiot counties. Lume, which sells a variety of marijuana-based products, is waiving delivery fees on all delivery orders at the Owosso store until May 31 to promote public health and safety during the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are excited to announce Lume Delivery will be available at our store in Owosso as a safe way for our customers to access our high-quality products during the ongoing public health crisis,” said Doug Hellyar, president and COO of Lume. “Lume Delivery will make placing and receiving orders more convenient for our customers in Shiawassee, Clinton and Gratiot counties by allowing them to complete the entire process without having to leave home.”
In order to receive a delivery order, medical patients (18-plus) must upload their valid Marijuana Patient Registry Card and valid government-issued ID card.
Lume opened its downtown Owosso store, 116 N. Washington St., Feb. 26 to recreational customers. The shop also sells medical marijuana products.
Following Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order, Lume will temporarily accept a driver’s license or other government-issued identification card and Marijuana Patient Registry Cards that have expired in the previous 60 days. A delivery can be made to an address other than the one listed on the government-issued identification card.
Delivery orders can be placed online at lume.com/Owosso. To place a delivery order, customers must pay with a debit card or cash.
Lume Delivery will be available throughout Shiawassee County, as well as Oakley, Bannister, Chesaning, Elsie, Oakley and St. Johns.
“Our goal is to be the leading cannabis operator in the state, and that starts with providing top-tier products and services that meet the unique needs of our customers across the state,” Hellyar said.
Lume Cannabis Company is a privately held vertically integrated cannabis company with deep Michigan roots, committed to producing high-quality cannabis products for medical patients and recreational consumers to enjoy.
Lume operates Lit Provisioning Centers in Evart and Lume stores in Adrian, Big Rapids, Honor, Kalamazoo, Owosso, Negaunee and Walled Lake, and will have 20 stores open by the end of 2020 and 100 stores across the state by the end of 2024.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.