OWOSSO — Memorial Healthcare invites people to a career fair from 3 to 6 p.m. Jan. 29 in the auditorium, at 826 W. King St.
Refreshments will be served and five $100 gift cards will be given away.
Bring a resume, dress professionally and interview on-site with a hiring manager.
There are nearly 100 positions available, including custodians, housekeeping aides, cooks, medical receptionists, registered nurses,ultrasound technologists, social worker, medical assistants and patient care techs.
For additional information, email MChrzan@memorialhealthcare.org or call (989) 729-4327.
