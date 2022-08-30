Davis Cartage employees finalists for MTA awards

Pictured from left are Davis Cartage driver Bruce Wallace, Michigan Trucking Association Interim President and CEO Jill Skutar, Davis Cartage President and CEO Glen Merkel, and Davis Cartage Safety and Environmental Coordinator Al Wells.

 Courtesy Photo

CORUNNA — The Michigan Trucking Association honored Davis Cartage with finalist awards Friday in three categories.

Bruce Wallace was awarded MTA Driver of the Year finalist, Al Wells was selected as a finalist for the MTA Safety Professional of the Year and Davis Cartage was listed as a finalist to receive the MTA Fleet Safety Award.

