Davis Cartage employees finalists for MTA awards

CORUNNA — The Michigan Trucking Association honored Davis Cartage with finalist awards Friday in three categories.
Bruce Wallace was awarded MTA Driver of the Year finalist, Al Wells was selected as a finalist for the MTA Safety Professional of the Year and Davis Cartage was listed as a finalist to receive the MTA Fleet Safety Award.
Wallace is a six-year veteran driver with Davis Cartage and has been driving professionally for over 33 years. With over 4.5 million accident-free miles, Wallace “is truly an asset to the trucking industry and plays a key role at Davis Cartage as a heavy hauler eight-axle driver,” the company said in a press release. “Bruce is extremely conscientious, maintains safe and clean equipment and is helpful to customers and coworkers alike. Remarkably kindhearted, Bruce is always willing to go the extra mile and is an outstanding individual and driver.”
Wells is the safety and environmental coordinator at Davis Cartage. He has been at Davis Cartage for 11 years and has more than 28 years of combined experience as a safety professional. “Al has been instrumental in reducing, minimizing, and eliminating hazards and losses of personnel, facilities, equipment and properties,” Davis Cartage said. “Providing countless hours of coaching, education and encouragement to drivers and personnel, he enjoys meeting people and helping them succeed.”
Davis Cartage is based in Corunna and has been in business since 1941. The company employs over 120 people throughout Michigan at facilities located in Corunna, Owosso, Niles, Bridgeport, Imlay City and Mason.
