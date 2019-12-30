Courtesy Photo
CORUNNA EMPLOYEE HONORED
Tammy Richardson, right, has been named December Employee of the Month at Corunna Public Schools. Richardson was honored during the Dec. 16 Board of Education meeting at Corunna High School. Richardson was hired by the district in May 2013 as a substitute paraprofessional. She began working in the office at CHS and as the athletic secretary in December 2017. Richardson is pictured with Board Vice President Joseph Petersen. “I am so honored to have been selected,” Rchardson said. “Corunna has been my home all of my life. I hold Corunna near and dear to my heart and am so proud to be a part of this amazing school district.”
