OWOSSO TWP. — The Shiawassee Area Transportation Agency (SATA) has suspended bus service until April 13 in response to the statewide “stay home, stay safe” order issued Monday by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
However, the agency will continue to transport people to dialysis and for “medical necessities” through its volunteer program, Transportation Solutions.
A SATA official Friday said the temporary suspension was to help mitigate the coronavirus.
“This global pandemic is causing substantial disruption for everyone and, understanding that, SATA will begin operating its service just as quickly as we can safely,” SATA Executive Director Mary Rice said.
“At this time and always, SATA is committed to the health, safety and well-being of our passengers and employees, and will continue to follow safety measures put in place by the governor,” she continued.
SATA provides affordable transportation for Shiawassee County residents on week days in the cities of Owosso and Corunna, and the Caledonia and Owosso Township areas.
Participating local government units are the cities of Corunna, Durand, Laingsburg, Owosso and Perry; and Bennington, Caledonia, Owosso, Shiawassee, Venice and Vernon townships. New Haven Township voters joined the list earlier this month, approving a SATA millage.
Between SATA and Transportation Solutions, the organization provides nearly 8,000 rides per month, Rice said. Except for dialysis appointments and medical necessities, riders will have to use a different means of transportation until April 13.
“We appreciate the support of our passengers and the community, and look forward to reinstating our services just as soon as we can safely do so,” Rice said.
Rice suggested residents in need of food call the information helpline Michigan 211, which will connect the caller to a United Way 211 call center location. She encouraged senior citizens in need of meals to call the Shiawassee Council on Aging, (989) 723-8875.
Transportation Solutions, a division of SATA, can be reched at (989) 725-9303. For updates, visit SATA’s Facebook page.
