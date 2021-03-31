Owosso barber fined $9K for licensing violations

LANSING — Owosso barber Karl Manke, who grabbed national headlines and talk news appearances for his refusal to close his shop in spring 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic, was fined $9,000 Monday for several state licensing violations.
The Michigan Board of Barber Examiners met Monday and voted to fine Manke for numerous infractions, including hair and neck guards accumulating on the floor of Manke’s shop while he performed haircuts last spring, carrying a comb in his pocket and taking part in a protest at the Michigan Capitol, where Manke also gave haircuts.
Manke vowed not to pay the fine Tuesday night on a live Fox News segment. His attorney, David Kallman, indicated he plans to appeal the fines in Shiawassee County Circuit Court, and said the fines are “vindictive,” and pointed out that Manke has prevailed in various legal proceedings initiated against him by the state.
“It is outrageous that the Whitmer administration continues its vendetta against Karl Manke by imposing $9,000 in fines for having a comb in his pocket and for exercising his First Amendment right to protest the governor’s illegal, unconstitutional and unenforceable executive orders,” Kallman said via email. “For the board to impose the maximum fines allowed for a first offense after 60 years with no complaints is evidence of the state’s bias and vindictiveness. Karl will be filing an immediate appeal and we will see what the court has to say about this improper ruling.”
Last month, a Lansing District Court judge dismissed charges against Manke and other stylists who cut hair at the Capitol during the protest, known as “Operation Haircut.” They had been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, punishable by up to 93 days in jail or a $500 fine. No attorneys for the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, who had filed the charges, showed up to the hearing, prompting the dismissal.
Owosso police issued Manke two misdemeanor citations when he reopened his shop in spring 2020. Those were eventually dismissed. After receiving the citations, Manke continued to operate his barber shop.
The state Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Department then suspended both his personal and business barber’s licenses until further notice.
Manke, who was coined “America’s Barber” by supporters, was unfazed by the state sanctions, and continued to cut hair in defiance of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders, becoming a firebrand for anti-lockdown protestors. He grabbed national headlines and appeared on Fox News and other cable TV shows numerous times, vowing to cut hair “until Jesus comes.”
Critics pointed to several GoFundMe pages that raised approximately $87,000 for Manke, and the fact that Manke owns rental properties, has a vacation home in northern Michigan, and sold books at his shop.
When Manke continued to cut hair, the MDHHS issued a cease-and-desist letter, then sought a temporary restraining order in May 2020, which 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart denied twice. Manke’s business license was reinstated in June 2020, after COVID-19 restrictions had been lifted. But Manke was found guilty of the sanitary violations March 1, resulting in the fines issued Monday.
The state appealed to a higher court, which overturned Stewart’s denial in a 2-1 decision. The court ordered Stewart to issue a restraining order, which he did May 29.
However, Manke’s attorney appealed to the state Supreme Court, saying the appeals court broke its own rules. The Supreme Court then ruled in Manke’s favor, and the misdemeanor citations were dismissed in October 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.