OWOSSO — The Owosso Main Street/Downtown Development Authority board is offering emergency response loans to local businesses affected by the coronavirus.
Loans will be issued in six-month durations for such purposes as rent, utilities, payroll and site restoration, city officials announced Monday. Loan amounts are available up to $5,000, but applications for more than $5,000 will be reviewed.
The loans can be awarded to meet emergency needs of up to three months of eligible expenses. The interest is zero percent if repaid within 12 months of the award. After the 12th month, 3 percent interest will begin to acrue.
In addition, all existing revolving loan fund loans will be interest-free for the next three months.
Owosso Main Street/DDA will allow any downtown business to build and run an online store on the Owosso Main Street/DDA website for free for the next six months. The website is currently under development.
Small businesses are encouraged to look into Small Business Administration disaster assistance at sba.gov/disaster-assistance/coronavirus-covid-19.
For details, call (989) 494-3344.
