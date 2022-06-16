Parson named to Forbes list

OWOSSO — Paul K. Parson, a managing partner for Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network in Owosso, has been recognized on the Best in State Wealth Advisors ranking list by Forbes Magazine.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by Forbes as one of the Best-in-State Wealth Advisors in 2020, 2021 and 2022,” Parson said in a press release. “As investment planning has become more complex, my top priority is to work with my clients to develop strategies to help give them confidence around all facets of their financial lives and achieve their short- and long-term investment goals. This recognition wouldn’t be possible without the support of my team.”
Paul has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry.
The Forbes Best-In-State Wealth Advisors ranking algorithm is based on industry experience, interviews, compliance records, assets under management, revenue and other criteria by SHOOK Research, LLC, which does not receive compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. Investment performance is not a criterion.
