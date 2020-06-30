CORUNNA — Karl Manke, the Owosso barber who reopened despite Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s shutdown orders, pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor charges Monday at his arraignment in 66th District Court.
Manke was issued the two misdemeanor citations for violating a health department order and violation of an executive order by Owosso police May 4 after reopening his barber shop.
David Kallman, Manke’s attorney, previously stated he will file motions to have the charges dismissed, after Manke won several other court battles with the Michigan Attorney General’s Office and the Department of Health and Human Services.
Judge Ward Clarkson scheduled a pre-trial examination for 11 a.m. July 14.
