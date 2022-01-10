New owners take over Perry auto shop

By GREYSON STEELE
Argus-Press Staff Writer
PERRY — Owning a repair shop has been a goal of Nick Luft’s for many years, but the opportunity came along sooner than even he anticipated.
After working for six years as a mechanic at Huffy’s Garage and Tire Center, Luft was given the chance to take over the business at 201 S. Main St. in December, purchasing the shop from owners David and Sherrie Huffine.
Luft and his wife Kourtney reopened the business Jan. 3, renaming it Luft’s Garage and Tire Center.
“It meant quite a bit,” Nick Luft said of the opportunity to take over the shop. “The customers all kind of knew it was going to happen and so they’re all excited.”
Though the business has changed hands, customers shouldn’t expect to see many changes in the near future, Luft explained. The shop will continue to offer oil changes, new tires, auto repair and tire repair services, with the same commitment to putting customers first.
“We look forward to providing the same great service that you have grown accustomed to,” Luft said.
The Lufts also strive to support local causes in and around the community. This month, up to $25 from every purchase/installation of brake pads and rotors at Luft’s will go to Operation Underground Railroad, an organization that works with law enforcement to free victims of human trafficking and exploitation.
“Not many people know about it going on, and in Shiawassee (County), there’s actually (reports of) sex trafficking going on around here,” Nick Luft said.
“It’s a lot more prevalent than people realize,” Kourtney Luft added. The couple hope to raise awareness toward the issue, and plan to pursue other ways to give back to the community in the future.
Nick Luft’s interest in auto repair work began as a teenager. He dual-enrolled at Lansing Community College, participating in a few automotive courses before graduating from Perry High School in 2007.
After high school, Luft enrolled at the Universal Technical Institute (UTI) near Chicago, ultimately advancing to a graduate program with International Trucks. Luft subsequently worked at an International dealer for about five years in the Upper Peninsula, but he felt a desire to return home in the latter part of 2015.
Around that time, Luft’s father, Dave Luft, was getting his vehicle serviced at Huffy’s when Huffine indicated he was in search of a mechanic.
“I might know one,” Dave Luft quipped, promptly informing his son of the opening. Nick Luft spoke with Huffine soon after, joining the shop in January 2016.
Huffine retired in December at age 62, selling the business to Luft, his lead mechanic, to continue on.
“(Nick’s) dad passed away in 2019, but I know that his dad would be really proud that (Nick) took over the shop,” Kourtney Luft said.
“He’d be very excited,” Nick Luft said.
Kourtney Luft now handles the bookkeeping while Nick Luft orders parts, handles invoices, calls customers and even does his fair share of repair work alongside employees Bryan Bennett and Vinton Jones.
“I like that everything is different,” Luft said of his interest in repair work. “It’s not like you’re in a factory doing the same repetitive motion over and over and over. It’s unique.”
Luft is also very appreciative of the Perry community, and looks forward to serving them for years to come.
“Everybody’s really friendly. It feels like a big family,” he said. “We have customers come in and bring in snacks all the time. … It’s just a nice, close-knit community.”
Luft’s Garage and Tire Center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information, or to schedule an appointment, call (517) 625-7810.
