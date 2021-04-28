Sparking a change

OWOSSO — Ludington Electric, serving the community for more than two decades, is getting new owners and a new name.
On Saturday, the keys will be handed over to Harris Electric, a local business that will soon be moving into Ludington’s building on Howard Street.
“I’m excited — I think it will be great. God is leading us in this direction,” said Karen Harris, 39, who with her husband, master electrician Jason Harris, have operated Harris Electric out of their Owosso home for seven years.
“Our customers have become our friends and family over the past 23 years, and we feel that they will become Harris Electric’s friends and family as well,” said Sue Ludington, founder of Ludington Electric with husband Carl Ludington.
“We are looking forward to watching Harris Electric’s growth and success.”
The two couples, who met through mutual friends, have been strong business acquaintances since 2014, they said.
“As we have grown, the Ludingtons have been there for us these seven years,” Karen Harris said. “We’ve even sent each other work when we were too busy to handle it.”
A running joke that the Ludingtons would retire and Harris Electric would take over has come true — sort of.
Harris Electric is taking over but the Ludingtons aren’t retiring. Carl Ludington will continue to service a few commercial accounts, and Sue Ludington will be managing and expanding their rental properties in Owosso.
“Carl and I are excited about our next adventure,” Sue Ludington said.
The Harrises have purchased the business but will lease the Howard Street building from the Ludingtons.
The Ludingtons will continue their plan, previously approved by the Owosso City Council, to renovate the top floor of the Ludington Electric building into apartments and make exterior improvements.
Regarding the interior, the Harrises plan to do some painting and other work to “make it into our building,” Karen Harris said.
Harris Electric will have seven employees to start, including the owners. The couple will retain two Ludington Electric employees, adding to the three electricians who already work for them. Karen Harris will manage the office.
Jason Harris was born and raised in Owosso. His wife grew up in Grand Rapids, where the couple lived until 2014, when they moved to Owosso.
They have three children: Samantha, 15, Alexis, 13, and Jack, 11.
“We are really grateful to Carl and Sue for their dedication to the community and for the good support they have shown us. They helped us get to this point,” Karen Harris said. “We are also grateful for our (old and new) staff. We have an amazing group.”
The Ludingtons expressed gratitude to the community for its many years of supporting Ludington Electric and confidence in their successors.
“Thank you to all of our customers and employees that have made Ludington Electric a success, Carl and I are truly grateful,” Sue Ludington said. “Ludington Electric customers are in good hands with Harris Electric.”
