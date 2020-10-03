LANSING — More than five dozen Shiawassee County businesses and nonprofits this week were awarded “restart” money from the Michigan Small Business Restart Program in response to costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) has announced that 63 businesses and nonprofits will receive grants totaling almost $839,293. The local organizations were among more than 11,300 statewide that received funding.
The local recipients are spread across the county, including in Bancroft, Byron, Corunna, Durand, Laingsburg, Morrice, New Lothrop, Owosso, Perry and Vernon. Business sectors include food service, manufacturing, retail, fitness and recreation, professional services, nonprofit, logistics, construction, accommodations and technology, the SEDP announced.
“Our small businesses have shown incredible resilience over these past several months, and we are hopeful the money received by these 63 will help to accelerate their comeback,” said SEDP President/CEO Justin Horvath in a press release.
“We got our fair share,” Horvath added Friday morning. “We got a scoring rubric from the state and that helped. But it was essentially businesses that were significantly harmed. There were a lot of applications, and not everyone was funded.”
Horvath noted about half the money went to entities outside the Owosso area, which was important in supporting all the local communities.
“(A criterian) was impact to the community,” Horvath said. “Woody’s Tavern in Bancroft got some. There’s not a lot of business in Bancroft, so that was important.”
Woody’s received $15,000 and was able to retain 11 employees, according to the MEDC website.
Officials said 43 percent of the funding was awarded to minority-, veteran-, or women-owned firms.
“The Michigan Small Business Restart Program is providing a significant opportunity to address immediate needs of small businesses and nonprofits as they work to recover from the impacts of COVID-19,” MEDC CEO Mark A. Burton said in a prepared statement. “We are proud to work with our economic development partners to deliver these vital financial resources and create a path toward economic recovery for small businesses throughout Michigan.”
Grants to local businesses ranged from $5,479 to $20,000. Statewide, grants ranged from $500 to $20,000.
Among recipients locally, The Argus-Press (31 employees retained) and The Independent News Group (9) each received $20,000, as did Agnew Graphics (4), Cinema Management (12), DJ Enterprises - Roma’s (18), Foster Coffee Company (15), Industrial Propane Service (16), Owosso Community Players (3), Owosso Floral and Gifts (4), SAKOR Technologies (9), South 401 (16), Top Shelf Hospitality - Wrought Iron Grill (32), Trecha Enterprises (17) and Owosso Graphic Arts (16).
Among the nonprofit groups represented are The Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce ($10,000, 1 employee), Shiawassee County Agricultural Society ($10,000, 5), The Arc of Mid-Michigan ($6,707, 2) and Shiawassee Arts Council ($10,000, 5).
Pine Hills Golf Course in Laingsburg received the smalled grant at $5,479 with 14 employees retained.
According to a press release, the MEDC-funded initiative was launched to provide relief for small businesses and nonprofits that have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds may be used as working capital to support payroll expenses, rent, mortgage payments, utility expenses or other similar expenses.
To be considered, organizations must be a business with 50 or fewer total employees that demonstrated it had been affected by the COVID-19 emergency, needed working capital to support eligible expenses, and demonstrated an income loss as result of the COVID-19 emergency.
Approved in July, the Michigan Small Business Restart Program allocated $100 million of federal CARES Act funding to provide support to Michigan’s small businesses and nonprofits that are reopening and have experienced a loss of income as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding was distributed across 15 local or nonprofit economic development organizations covering all 83 counties in the state for grants up to $20,000.
The complete list of organizations awarded is available at michiganbusiness.org/4a81ee/contentassets/01cfd52f50014f44a4d0490e3d213919/restart-grants.pdf.
