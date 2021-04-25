OWOSSO — Years ago, when Joanie Lawrence worked in a nursing home, the best part for her was getting female residents cleaned up, pretty and ready for the day.
The experience led her to a career as a licensed esthetician. Lawrence specializes in full body waxing and performing facials, and body and foot detoxing, for both men and women.
“Helping people feel more confident about themselves has always been a passion of mine,” Lawrence, 39, said.
Apprenticing at a local spa — the former Revive Spa in Owosso — starting in 2015, she earned a license and developed the skills she needed to open Beauty by Joanie in Lennon in 2018.
Getting through the pandemic was hard, Lawrence said, because of state restrictions forcing her to shut down for a while and then reopen with restrictions.
“It’s been a challenge, for sure,” she said.
But now she’s back. Requiring more space, Lawrence moved her business to downtown Owosso, 111 N. Ball St., opening Thursday. She combined her and her daughter’s middle names to rename the business Jude Nicole Beauty.
“I needed something bigger, with more foot traffic,” she said. “I’m looking forward to getting to know the area and meeting new faces. And I’m excited to be a part of all of the events in downtown Owosso.”
Lawrence is sharing rented quarters with Lighthouse, a hypnotherapy and social work services business owned by Emily Hager.
Lawrence’s portion of the store features a special client room highlighted by soft colors and lighting, and soothing sounds.
“I tried to make it relaxing,” she said. “I want my clients to be comfortable.”
She uses two professional lines of products that she’s “really passionate about,” a CBD (cannbidiol) product called Color Up and Skin Script.
The business has no set hours; services are provided by appointment only.
Lawrence said she is happy to accommodate clients’ schedules.
Lawrence grew up in Durand, graduating from Durand High School in 2000.
She lives in Vernon with her husband Micheal, and children Allyssa, 17, and Talan, 15, both students at DHS.
Lawrence and her husband enjoy traveling and stay busy driving their teenage children to various activities.
As for hobbies, “My work is my hobby. My work is fun to me,” she said.
For more information or to make an appointment, call Lawrence at (517) 803-5513.
