FLINT — Starting a Business and Writing a Business Plan webinars are scheduled through the Small Business Development Center in March.
Starting a Business will be presented from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. It is designed for people who are considering self-employment, or who may be at the beginning stages of starting a business.
Delivered in a workshop format, the introductory session helps aspiring entrepreneurs assess their abilities to lead and manage a company, as well as evaluate market and sales potential for their products/services.
Start-up costs, financing options, and business planning will be introduced, along with the necessary steps to getting started.
Online registration available at clients.sbdcmichigan.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=60410030.
Writing a Business Plan will be presented from 2 to 3:30 p.m. March 10.
A well-written business plan is a critically important tool in the business owner toolkit, the SBDC said.
A sample tool will be used to detail content of a plan that can serve as a foundation for the business owner. Online registration at clients.sbdcmichigan.org/workshop.aspx?ekey=60410031.
For more information, visit sbdcmichigan.org or call the I-69 Trade Corridor regional office in Flint at (810) 762-9660.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.