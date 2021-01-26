Cashing in locally

OWOSSO — Area chamber of commerces are ramping up the use of an increasingly popular way to support local businesses hurting from the COVID-10 pandemic: ShiaCash.
The community currency program, which started in 2020, got a big boost in December when Consumers Energy awarded a $15,000 Our Town grant doubling the value of ShiaCash coupons.
That means anyone who bought $10 in ShiaCash in December to spend at participating merchants received $20, until the grant money ran out.
“It only lasted two days,” said an amazed Greg Klapko, president/CEO of the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce. “People are buying ShiaCash to support our small businesses.”
The ShiaCash campaign began in mid-summer 2020 in the middle of the pandemic and “never gained traction,” Klapko said. Now, with vaccines being distributed and restrictions starting to lift, he is determined to ramp up ShiaCash in order to help bring back the local economy.
“We want this to continue as year-long programming,” Klapko said. “As we slowly reopen our businesses, people can buy ShiaCash coupons as gifts that help the local community, instead of buying a gift certificate from a big-box store.”
He said the area’s large employers typically spend 2 to 3 percent of their payroll on holiday gifts, sales incentives and employee recognition. With ShiaCash, the reward for employees has a direct benefit to the community.
The Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce, Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership, Owosso Main Street and the Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce have partnered to offer ShiaCash.
So far, 40 businesses in the Owosso and Durand area are participating in ShiaCash, including the Shiawassee YMCA, Abiding in the Vine restaurant, Apple Tree Lane, Murtle’s Handmade Chocolates and Hankerd Sportswear.
Apple Tree Lane signed up in November saw many ShiaCash coupons roll in before the holidays, owner Susan Treen said.
“It’s super to have a coupon you can redeem at many businesses,” she said. “As one of the businesses, I can tell you it’s a really easy transaction. I think any way you can support local businesses at any time (not just during a pandemic) is a good idea.
“Smaller businesses are never going to get as much attention as the big-box stores. I had a very good Christmas this year. I think there was a shop local wave, and I do appreciate all the shop local people.”
Treen said she has personally purchased ShiaCash and notes that someone could buy ShiaCash in small increments to make larger purchases, such as at a furniture store.
“You can put aside the coupons until you have enough,” she said, adding that in addition to helping people plan for large purchases, they are also supporting small businesses and the Chamber program.
Other businesses are invited to sign up to be ShiaCash merchants, Klapko said. They don’t have to be Chamber members to qualify. One incentive is the $22,000-plus in ShiaCards that have been purchased but haven’t yet been redeemed, he said.
To date, “we’ve pumped $30,000 in ShiaCash,” he said. “There’s a lot in circulation now, with many purchases yet to be made.”
There are no upfront costs of special software or credit card machines needed by businesses need in order to take part. The program pays the business 92 percent of the face value of redeemed currency
The other 8 percent goes to administrative costs and customer credit card processing fees through Stripe. The Chamber will send payment every two weeks for redeemed certificates.
Businesses can sign up and ShiaCash can be purchased at shiawasseechamber.org. The website offers a series of videos that explain how ShiaCash works.
