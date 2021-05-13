SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — Greg Klapko, who was named president and CEO of the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce in October 2020, has announced he is resigning the post July 2.
Klapko officially took the reins Nov. 9, replacing Jeff Deason, who had moved out of state.
“I am resigning due to personal reasons, and the decision was difficult and made after much thought, ” Klapko said in a prepared statement. “I am committed to lead a successful transition, and sincerely appreciate the opportunity given to me to lead the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce.”
Klapko did not specify his reason for leaving.
Chamber Board Chairwoman Heidi O’Dea said Klapko will help the Chamber with the transition.
“He received a wonderful opportunity that he has wanted for a long time, so when the opportunity came to him, he was not looking to go elsewhere, he just couldn’t pass it up,” O’Dea said. “We will miss him.”
Prior to joining the Chamber, Klapko was a longtime member, representing Baker College of Owosso for three years on the board, and co-director of the Chamber’s Leadership Shiawassee program for seven years.
“It was my deep knowledge of the Chamber and knowing the impact I could make on the community I love and have lived in my whole life that led me to seek this position,” Klapko, 58, said at the time of his hiring. “This is the culmination of my career, an opportunity to affect the community more. I feel like I’m ready to hit the ground running.”
As co-director of the Chamber’s Leadership Shiawassee, he worked with former Chamber Vice President Sue Kadlek to lead the program.
His community involvement includes serving as a Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership board member, Chamber ambassador, Kiwanis Club member, Habitat for Humanity board member, Shiawassee Valley Personnel Association member and Scholarship co-chairman.
Klapko, a 1980 Owosso High School graduate, holds a bachelor’s degree in business leadership and a master’s degree in business administration from Baker College.
Since joining the Chamber, Klapko has mostly recreated its leadership team. Kadlek left her position and was replaced in February by Josh Adams, 39, as vice president. Adams, of Owosso, worked for Baker College for 15 years prior to joining the Chamber.
In addition, the Chamber hired St. Johns resident Kyle Hollis as an engagement specialist to work with and recruit members, plan events, and manage social media.
Klapko said although his tenure has been short, he is happy with the things his team has accomplished.
“I believe we have implemented important initiatives during my tenure,” he said. “I look forward to continuing my relationship with the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce and wish the organization continued success serving our Shiawassee region.”
Among the items he pointed to were:
— ShiaCash: A community currency program funded in part by a Consumers Energy matching grant. It counted participation from 42 merchants with more than $35,000 purchased.
— Member outreach and engagement: He contacted all Chamber members and offered various levels of assistance, brought back events virtually with an in-person option with a new event participation in Shi-Tri, and reforming a annual dinner, women’s golf outing, Chamber Golf Classic, EXPO and Oktoberfest.
— Farmers Market: In collaboration with Owosso Main Street, city of Owosso and the Shiawassee Economic Develepment Program the Chamber secured a partnership to continue the Downtown Owosso Farmers Market. Also, submitted a grant proposal to the USDA for funding marketing efforts of Shiawassee County farmers markets.
— SOAR: Participated with Shiawassee Family YMCA, SEDP, United Way of Genesee and Shiawassee County and Greater Durand Area Chamber of Commerce to distribute meals to families and support local restaurant owners.
Deason, served as the Chamber’s head for seven years until resigning in September 2020. Among other accomplishments, Deason led the renovation of The Armory in Owosso, where the Chamber’s offices are located.
