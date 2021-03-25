Sharing happiness on the hoof

BYRON — Growing up in Byron, Casey Hulbert witnessed the impact her family’s horses had on a local child with autism.
The mere presence of the animals brought the young man out of his shell and put him at ease.
The experience left an impression on the now 21-year-old; so much so that she centered her capstone project for Michigan State University’s entrepreneurial program around it, founding the socially entrepreneurial LLC Mini Hooves of Healing in the fall of 2019.
With three mini horses in tow, Hulbert strives to lift spirits, whether it’s making an appearance in a local parade or visiting seniors at area nursing homes.
And while the coronavirus pandemic has brought the bulk of her activities to a standstill, Hulbert is anxiously awaiting the next opportunity to make an impact.
“I really like to give back and a lot of that stems from (my experience with) 4-H,” Hulbert said Tuesday. “I’ve been involved with my community my entire life. I think (the people here) do a lot of great things and the community deserves a lot in return.”
The daughter of a 4-H leader, Hulbert has been around animals since an early age, regularly showing horses at the Shiawassee County Fair, along with turkeys, which she sold at auction as a way to save money for college.
Upon graduating from Byron High School in 2017, Hulbert went on to MSU, completing her bachelor’s degree in creative advertising and entrepreneurship in 21/2 years.
Throughout her time at MSU, Hulbert often thought back to her childhood dream of raising animals to help people, though she admits she never truly thought the dream was feasible until she and her family stumbled across Rocky, a miniature horse in poor condition from Ohio.
“When we pulled up to the place, it was not the best situation,” Hulbert said. “He was filthy and matted … And he was so afraid, he was really, really scared of people.”
Without hesitation, the family adopted Rocky in 2018, bringing him home to the family farm.
After a few weeks of working with the timid horse, Hulbert saw his potential as a therapy animal.
“I started (working with him a bit) more and I realized that I really liked what he did for people,” Hulbert said. “He made them smile and they thought he was so cute and I thought maybe I could roll with that.”
While brainstorming for her entrepreneurial capstone project at MSU, Hulbert consulted her professors about the possibility of launching a business using Rocky as a therapy animal. Her instructors gave the go-ahead, and Mini Hooves of Healing was born.
With additional socialization training, primarily getting the mini horse accustomed to loud noises and people, Rocky made his first public appearance in 2019, attending an end of summer outdoor banquet at the Durand Senior Center.
Since then, the 9-year-old horse has attended numerous events, including Byron’s Christmas in the Village and the Byron Chamber of Commerce’s annual Halloween celebration.
He’s no longer the shy, timid animal, Hulbert said, pointing to the horse’s experience at the 2019 Durand Railroad Days parade.
“That was Rocky’s first parade and he was like really excited about it,” Hulbert recalls. “I didn’t know if he was nervous or what, but he was really prancing around and people were going ‘aw’ so loud on the street. Once they calmed down and people weren’t going ‘aw’ loud enough he’d whinny so that they would do it more … He really liked the attention. He knows he’s cute and he definitely shows it.”
Though Hulbert’s been unable to attend her familiar slate of community events amid the coronavirus pandemic, that hasn’t stopped the 21-year-old from expanding her venture further. She adopted 3-year-old miniature horse Rowdy in 2020 and, just a few weeks ago, added another named Peaches.
Hulbert’s long term goal is to have the animals routinely visit area nursing homes, in addition to parades and community celebrations. To go indoors, the animals require a special set of boots to help them avoid slipping and falling, Hulbert said, a cost that was covered through a crowd-funding effort.
“I had just gotten the money to buy the boots, I bought the boots and then COVID (hit),” Hulbert said. “Here in the coming warmer months, we’re going to be planning some window visits with some nursing homes.”
Reflecting on the progress her daughter has made so far, Hulbert’s mother, Darcy Honke Hulbert, said she’s incredibly pleased.
“It’s a great accomplishment, and I know how much she puts into it,” Honke Hulbert, who’s served as a 4-H leader in Shiawassee County for nearly 30 years, said. “I’m very, very proud of her.”
Looking ahead to the future, Casey Hulbert said she hopes to establish Mini Hooves of Healing as a nonprofit, a format she believes will allow her to acquire grant funding. Overall, she hopes the animals will continue to lift peoples’ spirits.
“I really just love seeing people happy and getting excited,” Hulbert said. “That’s always the coolest part, people being happy. I really like that.”
For more information about Mini Hooves of Healing, visit minihoovesofhealing.com or facebook.com/minihoovesofhealing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.