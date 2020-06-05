Michigan Supreme Court backs barber in haircut case

LANSING — The Michigan Supreme Court Friday threw out an appeals court decision that would have closed Karl Manke’s Owosso barbershop and remanded the case back to the lower court for a full hearing.
The Supreme Court decision, announced shortly before 6 p.m. Friday, granted Manke’s request for immediate consideration of his appeal, vacated the May 28 order by a three-judge panel of the appellate court and ordered the case to be heard by the full court of six District IV appellate judges.
The Friday decision vacates the order by the lower court requiring 35th Circuit Court Judge Matthew Stewart to order Manke to close his shop. The decision also appears to make the Attorney General’s request on behalf of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to find Manke in contempt of Stewart’s order and seek fines unenforceable at this time.
Barber Karl Manke, 77, has been operating his shop since May 4 in defiance of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders closing non-essential businesses, including barbershops and hair salons. Manke claimed he could not afford to remain closed and has offered haircuts to a steady stream of customers, many of whom are not local.
In the meantime, the city of Owosso issued him two misdemeanor citations, which remain pending in local court.
The state Licensing and Regulatory Affairs Department suspended both his personal and business barber’s licenses until further notice.
Since he continued to cut hair, the MDHHS issued a cease-and-desist letter, then sought a temporary restraining order, which Stewart denied twice.
The state appealed to a higher court, which overturned Stewart’s denial in a 2-1 decision. The court ordered Stewart to issue a restraining order, which he did May 29.
However, Manke’s attorney, David Kallman, appealed to the Supreme Court, saying the appeals court broke its own rules.
In the meantime, the state this week asked Stewart to fine Manke $7,500 per day for contempt of court. A hearing on that motion is set for Thursday, but may now be in doubt.
In Friday’s decision, which was unanimous, Justice David Viviano, in a concurring opinion, said it is “patently clear” two members of the Court of Appeals … have no power to grant peremptory relief. … Doing so over Judge Brock Swartzle’s explicit objection is inexplicable.”
The opinion also notes other objections with the lower court’s decision.
“Here, in addition to entering an order whose validity is highly suspect, the Court of Appeals majority took the extraordinary step of directing the trial court to take immediate action despite the fact that an application for leave had already been filed in our Court.
“Typically, the filing of an application in our Court automatically stays proceedings on remand unless the Court of Appeals or the Supreme Court orders otherwise,” the opinion states.
Representatives for the Attorney General’s Office and Manke could not be reached before press time.
In a press conference Friday, Gov. Whitmer said barbershops and other personal-care businesses can reopen across the state June 15.
The effect of that announcement on the Manke case is not clear at this time.
