Frankenmuth Credit Union

The new Caledonia Twp. branch of Frankenmuth Credit Union.

 Courtesy Photo

CALEDONIA TWP. — The new branch of Frankenmuth Credit Union at 2267 E. Main St. opened its doors on Monday after several months of construction beginning late 2021, following the financial institution’s merger with the locally-based Owosso WBC Federal Credit Union on July 31 of that year.

The new building replaced a much smaller Owosso WBC office at 947 Aiken St. It was touted at the time of its announcement as a “more functional” building “for the community of Owosso to conduct their banking activity.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.