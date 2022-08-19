CALEDONIA TWP. — The new branch of Frankenmuth Credit Union at 2267 E. Main St. opened its doors on Monday after several months of construction beginning late 2021, following the financial institution’s merger with the locally-based Owosso WBC Federal Credit Union on July 31 of that year.
The new building replaced a much smaller Owosso WBC office at 947 Aiken St. It was touted at the time of its announcement as a “more functional” building “for the community of Owosso to conduct their banking activity.”
The building features “drive-through banking resources, a secure night drop box, private member service offices, 24/7 ATM banking on site, an interactive teller machine (ITM) and more.”
Lobby hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Wednesday; 9:15 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday; and 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
Drive-thru services are offered in similar windows, with the only difference being that they begin at 8 a.m. instead of at 9 on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.
“We are thrilled to welcome the Owosso community to our new facility. The new Owosso branch is well-equipped to service members’ needs, and we can’t wait to build relationships in this new space.” stated Vickie Schmitzer, CEO of Frankenmuth Credit Union, via press release.
Organized in 1964 by employees of the Carling Brewery in Frankenmuth, Frankenmuth Credit Union specializes in financial services for consumers and business, and insurance, trust and investment solutions.
At the time of its merger with Owosso WBC it held $989 million in assets from around 60,000 members in Shiawassee, Saginaw, Tuscola, Genesee, Bay and Huron counties.
Owosso WBC brought an additional $5.3 million and 800 members into the fold.
Frankenmuth Credit Union was named the best credit union in Michigan by Forbes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.