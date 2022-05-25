Danek’s Goodtime Ice closes after 50 years in business

After more than 50 years of serving Mid-Michigan, Danek’s Goodtime Ice in Owosso closed its doors for good on May 17.
Owners Jim and Michelle Danek decided this spring that it was time to retire. They sold their business to Home City Ice and put them in contact with all of their 130 customers.
Jim Danek, 67, said while there are a lot of things he is not going to miss about the business, he will miss his customers, some of whom he’s had for 30 to 40 years.
Throughout the years, they have sold ice to factories, restaurants, party stores and more. Danek said he lost interest in the business, saying it was no longer fun and that he has been ready to retire for about five years.
Danek’s parents, Frank and Lora Danek, owned the business before him.
“My dad started it in the 1960s,” Danek said. They sold 10-pound bags of ice for 50 cents.
Over time, the business grew and they purchased bigger ice makers. The last ice maker they purchased was in 1989, and the one they bought in 1976 was still running at the time the business closed.
“All the stuff I have is old,” Danek said. He never updated his equipment.
Other ice companies, like Home City Ice, use robots to bag ice and produce thousands of bags each day.
Danek said he had “nothing like they have now” when it came to technology, but that he “never wanted to be big like them anyway” because it was “too much responsibility and too much money and too much work to become bigger.”
He said it became difficult to hire employees to bag ice and deliver to customers because it was a seasonal job, lasting between four to five months. Most prospective employees wanted something more secure and not just during the nicest part of the year.
Danek’s typically hired around seven seasonal employees. In recent years, there were only about five people hired. The COVID-19 pandemic made hiring even more difficult.
Danek said his son, Brian Danek, who used to work for the family business, chose not to take over the company because it would have cost too much to update the equipment. The estimated cost was $500,000 to get new ice makers and new delivery trucks.
Assistant Operations Manager Robert Hathon said he suspects Michelle Danek will spend her extra time with her grandchildren.
Hathon worked for the company for the last 22 years and is now working in real estate. He started working for Danek as a seasonal employee and eventually became a manager and ran the company Facebook page.
Jim Danek said he plans to do “absolutely nothing” for a while, but joked with Hathon about maybe going fishing. He said he does not want to travel or visit lots of people, and that while it has been “weird” to have nothing to do, he’s getting used to it.
