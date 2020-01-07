Owosso moves to create recreational ordinance

OWOSSO — The city is one step closer to allowing recreational marijuana facilities in Owosso.
Following a public forum Monday, the Owosso City Council approved a motion directing its attorney to draft an ordinance allowing those who currently hold licenses for medical marijuana retail centers to apply to offer recreational marijuana under the same roof.
The proposed ordinance also would allow current and future holders of licenses to grow, process, transport and test medical marijuana to apply to also handle recreational marijuana.
The motion passed 5-1, with council members Jerome Haber dissenting and Lori Bailey absent. Until the ordinance is brought to the council and approved, the current moratorium against recreational marijuana will remain in place.
In a separate motion, the council voted 6-0 to ask the Owosso Planning Commission to look at the five new types of licenses created by the state for recreational marijuana, and recommend which, if any, should be adopted by the city council.
“I favor medical (marijuana) folks to move into recreational,” Mayor Chris Eveleth said before the votes, adding he also would like the planning commission to consider other new licenses.
The new license types are for:
n Microbusiness, in which people can grow up to 150 plants, process the material and sell it all at the same location
n Excess grower, for companies with at least two medical marijuana grow licenses and up to five Class C recreational licenses that want to operate on a large scale in the recreational market
n Designated consumption establishment, a social use lounge or club
n Temporary marijuana event, where the sale and/or consumption of marijuana is allowed at a particular location
n Event organizer, to put on a temporary marijuana event
The city has limited the number of medical retail licenses to four, confining them to industrial areas. The contemplated recreational marijuana ordinance would not provide for more retail licenses.
Only a few people spoke during the public forum, all of them in support of recreational marijuana facilities in Owosso.
“I hope Owosso will allow microbusinesses to flourish. There’s a much lower entry level and a lot of local people will look at those. It gives everybody a chance to play,” said Jon Bassett, who grew up in Owosso and lives in Lansing.
Kevin Blair, an attorney for Lume Cannabis Company, which has a medical marijuana retail license in Owosso, asked the council to immediately adopt an ordinance allowing medical retailers to offer recreational under the same roof, which he termed a “split store.”
The draft ordinance allowing medical license holders to offer recreational could possibly be presented to the council for a vote at its next regular meeting Jan. 20.
Council member Nick Pidek questioned whether giving current medical marijuana license holders a faster track to recreational sales than those who apply for one of the five new licenses, if they are approved, was fair.
City Manager Nathan Henne responded there is no way around it.
“It’s going to be a slow roll on the new types of licenses. They will need rules from the planning commission,” Henne said. “Unfortunately, that’s going to take more time.”
Michigan voters approved recreational marijuana in November 2018. The following month, the Owosso City Council imposed a moratorium on licensing to give the state time to formulate licensing rules. In July 2019, the state released “emergency” rules for recreational facilities.
Owosso residents voted in favor of recreational marijuana 58 to 42 percent. In 2008, residents voted for medical marijuana 60 to 40 percent.
So far in the area, only Owosso, Chesaning and Laingsburg have opted to allow marijuana businesses. The city of Laingsburg and village of Chesaning allow both medical and recreational facilities.
Chesaning — the first in the area to say yes to the marijuana industry — is the only area municipality to have marijuana facilities operational.
The cities and villages that have voted against medical and/or recreational marijuana facilities include Corunna, Durand, Perry, Morrice, Byron, New Lothrop, Bancroft, Vernon, Lennon, Ovid and Elsie.
Take your time. Tax revenue must not be needed.
