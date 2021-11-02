LAINGSBURG — The issue of whether or not the city should allow a second marijuana retail storefront will be decided by the voters in 2022.
The Laingsburg City Council voted 6-0 Monday to place a proposal on the Nov. 8, 2022, ballot that, if approved, would reduce the number of marijuana retail permits from two to one.
Council members also voted to block further marijuana facility permit applications until after the November 2022 election, and rescinded prior motions that reopened the city’s application period, indefinitely.
“The city folks will get a chance to vote on what they want next year,” Mayor Micheal Culpepper said. “It’s easier to let the voters decide.”
Laingsburg’s marijuana ordinance currently allows two retail licenses, with Local Roots Cannabis, 120 W. Grand River Road, holding one. A developer has expressed interest in purchasing the vacant Klotz Floors and Cabinetry building, 105 E. Grand River Road, with the intent of opening a second marijuana retail storefront.
Twenty-seven business operators previously signed a petition opposing a second retail establishment. On Oct. 4, a citizen committee, Let the Voters Decide, submitted 60 signatures in an effort to force the issue on to the ballot.
Those signatures were subsequently verified by city staff, with the council having the option Monday to either accept the petition as presented or place the measure on the ballot.
Culpepper, while happy to let city voters decide the issue, acknowledged there are many “outside forces,” namely residents of surrounding townships, that fueled this discussion.
“To me, it’s sad,” Culpepper said. “The city people have control of their own city, they pay the taxes, (and) so forth. Outside forces that come in and try to force everything down peoples’ throat, it’s wrong.”
Culpepper said he’s neither in favor nor opposed to a second store, but the economic benefits are hard to overlook. Michigan communities that allowed marijuana retail establishments received about $29,000 in tax revenue per retail business for the fiscal year 2020, he said.
State marijuana law allows residents of any municipality to submit petitions to set the number of licenses a city may authorize. If petitions contain at least 5% of the number of registered voters who participated in the last gubernatorial election, the issue automatically goes on the ballot at the next regular election.
There were 572 Laingsburg voters in the 2018 gubernatorial election, meaning only 29 registered voters were needed to sign the petition to place the issue on the ballot. Sixty signatures were submitted Oct. 4, more than double the requirement
Chad Buzinski, co-owner of the CBD boutique Nature’s Kyoor in Lansing, recently sought a special use permit and site plan approval for a marijuana retail storefront at the former Klotz Floors and Cabinetry building.
The request was tabled by the city’s planning commission Oct. 18, with commissioners citing the need for more information before making a decision.
“If (the developer) has been aggrieved, it is the recommendation of (the city’s Finance Committee) that any monies that they have paid in terms of fees be refunded to them, upon request,” council member Brian Fredline said Monday. “If they want to keep it going, they can keep it going, but if they want their money back, we think it’s only fair that we allow that to happen.”
