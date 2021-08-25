Magazine recognizes Owosso businesses for growth

OWOSSO — Inc. Magazine has once again named Josh’s Frogs and Covenant Eyes among the fastest growing private companies in America.
Both Owosso companies are featured in the publication’s latest Inc. 5000 rankings, an annual list that recognizes businesses for their year-over-year revenue growth and growth in employees.
Josh’s Frogs ranked 2,051st out of the 5,000 featured companies, marking the online pet store’s fourth consecutive year on the list. Covenant Eyes ranked 4,597th this year. The internet accountability firm has been recognized by Inc. Magazine annually since 2012.
“I am so proud of the people I get to build with. I love being surrounded by super smart people who push the limits of creativity while embracing the task of serving our customers,” Josh’s Frogs Owner Josh Willard wrote in a Facebook post celebrating the ranking. “We have doubled down on our core values time and again over the years: We have embraced integrity, committed to being one team, and asked each other to constantly grow. We hired a lot of people, promoted people into new roles, and expanded our facility. I love the people I work with. They inspire me, challenge me, and accept me.”
Josh’s Frogs began as a hobby in an apartment in the early 2000s, later moved to an office building on Corunna Avenue and in 2013 transitioned into a 37,000-square foot, five-story building behind McDonald’s in Owosso.
The company, an online pet store that specializes in breeding frogs and other exotic animals, made the leap to Durand earlier this year, leasing a 35,000 square feet of space in the city’s Monroe Plaza — the former home of the IGA grocery store — for use as a warehouse/distribution center.
“One reason we’ve grown is because we’ve been able to hire great people from the community,” Willard said in March. “The possibilities for our business are limitless. We can do a lot more. The warehouse is part of a longer-term plan to serve our customers better. We’re excited about that.”
Covenant Eyes, which provides reports and conversation to people in their fight against internet temptation, namely pornography, was initially run out of CEO Ron DeHaas’ home office in 2000.
Now in it’s 21st year, the company has grown to encompass more than 200 employees and a 37,000-square-foot facility along King Street in Owosso.
The company also expanded its offerings to include screen accountability in 2019, using an innovative new program that analyzes whatever is on a person’s screen, whether it be on a computer, cell phone or tablet.
“Our genuine care for others drives everything we do, and it’s that commitment that our members trust and respond to.” Covenant Eyes President Davin Granroth said in a company press release. “The pandemic changed how we work dramatically, but we rose to meet the new challenges and stepped up to help those who needed it most.”
Covenant Eyes opted to pay its vendors in advance because they were not allowed to perform their duties during the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns of 2020. Managers transitioned employees to work from home, with the majority of accounting and human resources going entirely digital.
The internet accountability firm also donated more than $10,000 to Memorial Healthcare for those on the front lines battling COVID-19.
“The more we express how much we care by walking with those in their struggles, the better company we become,” Granroth said.
2020 marked the 20th consecutive year of double-digit revenue growth for Covenant Eyes. Since 2011, the organization has grown from 80 employees to 221 today, officials said.
Covenant Eyes’ latest Inc. 5000 ranking marks a notable increase from 2020 when the company placed 4,987th among top performers. The company placed 4,342nd in 2019, 4,505th in 2018, 3,397th in 2017, 3,674th in 2016, 4,736th in 2015, 4,283rd in 2014, 4,253rd in 2013, 2,871st in 2012 and 1,554th in 2010.
Josh’s Frogs previously ranked 2,084th in 2020, 1,849th in 2019 and 2,421st in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.