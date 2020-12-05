Chamber announces new staff member

OWOSSO — Kylie Hollis of St Johns has joined the staff of the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce as a full-time member engagement specialist.
Hollis’ focus will be membership engagement, event planning, social media and new member recruitment.
According to Chamber officials, she brings “a diverse skill-set to the chamber, including customer service, event planning, marketing, communications, critical thinking, problem solving, and networking.”
Hollis holds a bachelor of science degree in business administration and marketing from Davenport University.
“We are excited to add an emerging leader to our staff. Kylie has a passion for interacting with people and cultivating genuine and purposeful connections. She truly wishes to see our member businesses and our region thrive, ” Chamber President/CEO Greg Klapko said. “She will be a tremendous resource for our Chamber members,” said Klapko.
