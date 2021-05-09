Long-time Chesaning clothing store to expand

CHESANING — Quality, service and dependability.
Those three words have served as the blueprint for Ed Rehmann and Sons throughout its more than 100 years in existence, and remain cornerstones as the family-owned retail store undertakes its largest expansion yet.
The Rehmanns recently purchased two vacant buildings next door to the Chesaning-based business, 151 W. Broad St., a move the family says was made with the community in mind.
“We take a lot of pride in our town and that was instilled from my grandfather (Ed Rehmann) into my dad (Rich Rehmann) and into us, that when you’re in business in a small community, you give back to that community,” said Ric Rehmann, who co-owns the business with brother and sister-in-law Rob and Nancy Rehmann. “This was an opportunity for us to not only help ourselves, but to also make the town a little bit more vibrant with two buildings that are now going to be fully-stocked and operational and bring more people into the community.”
The move to expand the retail space comes as a fourth generation of the Rehmann family, Ric’s nephew Marc Rehmann, prepares to enter the business founded by Ed and Eva Rehmann in 1919.
The expansion itself will nearly double the store’s current square-footage, space the Rehmanns will use to display a wider selection of products from top-selling brands Carhartt and Stormy Kromer, among others.
“(The buildings will) all be interconnected. You’ll be able to come in the one door here and go through all of them,” Ric Rehmann said. “We just didn’t have the room here for like our bib overalls. We have samples here of it, we have a rack of the different bibs that we sold, but our inventory was all upstairs. This is going to allow us to keep that inventory on the main floor (in the new space).”
The store also offers such services as alterations, Boy Scout uniforms and accessories, tuxedo rentals, varsity jackets, silk-screening, embroidery, shoe repair, dry cleaning, and providing police and fire department uniforms for Shiawassee and Saginaw counties.
Workers have already begun to connect the three spaces. Representatives from Carhartt are expected to visit in the coming weeks to evaluate what displays will go up. Rehmann said the Dearborn-based company is entirely on board with the move.
“We’re shooting for September (to have the renovations complete),” Rehmann said. “We’d like to have it (ready) for fall and if not, maybe a little bit before.”
Rehmann expressed immense gratitude to all customers that have supported the family business, including many new patrons that have visited the store or ordered products online during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“It’s probably been our best year ever business-wise, but there’s been challenges,” Rehmann said, pointing to material shortages that at points halted Carhartt’s production and a cyber attack that shut down Red Wing Shoes, another top seller, for three weeks last fall. “You just have to roll with it; we’ve been blessed with the support.”
Rehmann attributes the business’ success to the family’s long-held vision: Quality, service and dependability.
“We have excellent people here that work with us at the store,” he said.
Ed Rehmann and Sons is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. For more information, call (989) 845-6761 or visit edrehmanns.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.