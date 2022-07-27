Bea’s Bakery in Owosso to close, revert to previous owners

OWOSSO — Bea’s Bakery is closing again — at least temporarily — per a Wednesday Facebook announcement from owner Zac DeGood.
Doors will stay open through Aug. 6, after which the future of the much-loved donut shop will be a bit up in the air again.
Things have been rough for the bakery since what was initially believed to be a minor kitchen fire in July 2021 turned out to be not-so-minor, with extensive smoke damage shuttering the operation for months. Despite DeGood’s insistence in the aftermath of the blaze that “100%, we’re coming back,” complications with the restoration process caused several targeted reopening dates to be missed before his prophecy was finally fulfilled April 12.
While the premises was eventually made workable again, a snarl of negative financial effects related to the restoration have apparently made DeGood’s continued ownership untenable. In his Facebook post, without going into specifics, DeGood insinuated errors on the part of his insurers, which led to restoration company Servpro not getting paid. It is unclear if he was forced to pay Servpro out of pocket.
DeGood also referenced “mechanics liens” and said that all of these snags compounded and led to him “not being able to fulfill my part of the land contract which was refinancing the bakery.”
After Bea’s closes “it will be transitioned back to the original owners,” DeGood said, presumably referring to Rich and Robin Nevins, from whom DeGood took over the business on Jan. 1 of last year.
DeGood, an Owosso native and trained accountant, had previously served as Bea’s bookeeper and business manager. DeGood said in the post it’s his understanding that the Nevinses, who purchased the bakery from the late Lance Ellenberg in 2018, will be reopening Bea’s after re-assuming ownership.
Less rosy are the prospects for Lance’s Bakery, 122 N. Saginaw St. in Durand. Named in honor of Ellenberg, DeGood started Lance’s himself. It was open just 11/2 months before the Bea’s fire knocked it out of commission too, as it relied on the Owosso kitchen for product.
A post on the Lance’s Facebook simply says the bakery will close with no reference to reopening, while encouraging readers to “keep getting those donuts in Owosso.”
DeGood closed both posts with an expression of gratitude to loyal customers.
“In the end I am so thankful for the experience and wonderful memories I’ve had over the past few years. I won’t lie and say it was easy, but it was worth it. Thank you for all the love you have showed the bakery over the past few years,” he said.
That love continued to pour out in the comments below DeGood’s post.
“Super sad to see this happen and to see you go,” commented Phil Bates. “You all were hands down the best donuts around, and the atmosphere you provided was wonderful. Know you and your donuts will be missed greatly in this community.”
