Bea’s Bakery in Owosso to close, revert to previous owners

The Bea’s Bakery storefront Wednesday afternoon.

 Argus-Press Photo/Aaron Bodus

OWOSSO — Bea’s Bakery is closing again — at least temporarily — per a Wednesday Facebook announcement from owner Zac DeGood.

Doors will stay open through Aug. 6, after which the future of the much-loved donut shop will be a bit up in the air again.

