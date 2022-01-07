CORUNNA — A year after a violent mob attempted to overturn the 2020 election, an Owosso man who was charged with a felony after threatening to go to Washington, D.C., and “shoot Democrats” at President Joe Biden’s 2021 inauguration is apparently taking his case to trial, according to his attorney.
Richard Maurer, 65, was charged with a single felony count of false report or threat of terrorism because of Facebook posts and statements he made in January 2021.
The case is slated for an unspecified hearing in 35th Circuit Court at 8:20 a.m. Feb. 24. A plea hearing had been set to take place Thursday morning, but was canceled.
William Amadeo, Maurer’s attorney, said negotiations over a plea have stalled in the case.
“Mr Maurer and his defense team have a tremendous amount of respect for Scott Koerner and the prosecutor’s office,” Amadeo said Thursday. “With that stated, Dick Maurer is entitled to freedom of speech. This is not a case that should take up our courts or the prosecutor’s office’s valuable resources.”
Prosecutors have not commented on the case.
Maurer, the owner of Dick’s Auto Service on South Washington Street in Owosso, was bound over to circuit court on the charge in February 2021. However, the case has been delayed, in part, because of COVID-19 restrictions in 35th Circuit Court. Maurer is free on a $75,000 cash/surety bond.
Maurer was charged after the FBI and U.S. Secret Service examined his social media activity and messages. A search warrant was executed at Maurer’s residence, and police found several semi-automatic weapons and body armor, which were confiscated.
Maurer was arraigned on the felony charge in 66th District Court Jan. 22 before former Magistrate Dan Nees; he pleaded not guilty and posted bond Jan. 25, 2021, according to court records.
Following Maurer’s 2021 arraignment, Assistant Prosecutor Adam Masserang said his threats were “of tremendous severity,” and asked the magistrate to set a high bond.
“When Mr. Maurer was arrested … Body armor and firearms were found there ready to go for him to carry out his threat to shoot, as he put it, ‘shoot Democrats’ at President Biden’s inauguration,” Masserang said. “The threat in particular, one of many threats he made both publicly and privately, was that he was going on Jan. 20 (2021) ‘armed and ready to be buried there,’ and that ‘killing them is my duty and my responsibility to my grandkids.’”
Maurer was at the Jan. 6, 2021, Washington, D.C., riot protesting Biden’s election victory over Donald Trump, which turned into an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, threatening members of Congress and Vice President Mike Pence. Maurer, however, later claimed the violent people were all “antifa” because they wore black.
In an unpublished letter to The Argus-Press, Maurer said, “I stand behind every word I said.”
He claimed a confiscated AR-15 was borrowed from a friend to protect himself: “I felt a need to get one after seeing snipers in Lansing at lock down protests and being surrounded by terrifying State Police officers…”
He claimed in the letter police would be coming to take him to a “reeducation camp” and that he witnessed people “stomped to death” at protests in Lansing.
He also claimed the body armor was for “decorative” purposes.
“Saying it was at the ready is a blatant lie, knowingly perpetrated by a crooked, lying press,” he wrote.
False report or threat of terrorism is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, and/or a $20,000 fine. Additionally, police and prosecutors can seek restitution to pay for the costs of investigation and prosecution.
Maurer has prior misdemeanor assault, firearm and drug convictions that date to the 1970s.
As part of his bond requirements, Maurer is prohibited from using social media or possessing firearms.
