CALEDONIA TWP. — Dyllan Smith and his sister Nevaeh Smith both want to be police officers when they grow up, but for different reasons.
“I’d like to be a police officer because I could work with the dogs,” Nevaeh, 7, said.
Dyllan, 11, said: “I’d get to arrest bad guys.”
So the Smith kids were thrilled about participating Thursday in Meijer’s 27th annual Shop With a Hero, not only because they each got to spend a $100 gift card on Christmas presents, but because they got to shop with police officers and firefighters from across Shiawassee County.
What the Smiths didn’t know was that their heroes were just as excited to shop with them.
Owosso Township firefighter Mike Law, who was paired up with Dyllan, has been taking part in the program for many years.
“I won’t miss it,” Law said, “because it’s my favorite thing to do for Christmas.”
A total of 38 heroes were teamed up with 26 children, between ages 5 and 18. The goal is to give the kids a gift-filled holiday and show them how much fun shopping with a cop or a firefighter, or both, can be.
Law and Dyllan hit it off right away, with Law making the boy laugh by referring to their shopping cart as a truck. At one point, Dyllan climbed into the cart for a photo. First stop was the electronics department, where Dyllan found a set of headphones for video games he wanted.
“Load it in the truck,” Law said, and Dyllan happily complied.
Meanwhile, Nevaeh and her heroes, Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office deputy Sean Gifford and Vernon Township firefighter Travis Schneider, hit the aisles. Gifford, a canine officer, offered to introduce Nevaeh to his dog, and the girl’s eyes lit up.
She loaded her cart with toys — along with a planner kit for her older sister, who is getting a new job.
That’s the kind of move that just kills the heroes.
Owosso Police Officer Mike Olsey, a seven-year Shop With a Hero veteran, remembered a 9- or 10-year-old boy last year who picked out a stuffed animal for his baby brother.
“The baby wasn’t even born yet,” Olsey said. “The mom was about eight months pregnant.”
Law recalled a girl who wanted to purchase wrapping paper for her mother, because she always ran out at Christmas. Law paid for the paper himself.
“They’re generous kids, good kids,” he said.
Meijer Store Director Tracey Simon, whose dad and brother have served as fire chiefs, praised the generosity of Thursday’s heroes.
“All these heroes are willing to come here and give back to community, it shows us the best of humanity,” Simon said. “Meijer serves the community in so many ways, and it makes us better community partners.”
“We love seeing the kids be happy, getting the gifts they want,” said Vicky Alvarado, Meijer retail administrative assistant.
The heroes hailed from the Sheriff’s Office, Owosso Public Safety Department, American Red Cross, Memorial Hospital Public Safety, Corunna-Caledonia fire and police departments, Corunna ambulance, and the Hazelton, Venice, Shiawassee and Owosso fire departments.
Corunna-Caledonia Fire Department liaison officer Russ Wahl has organized the Meijer event for 27 years.
“I love doing it,” Wahl said. “It’s one of the funnest times of the whole year. I sure appreciate Meijer for what they do.”
The children and their families were treated to pizza before the shopping began, and Santa Claus was on hand. Don Smith, grandfather to Dyllan, Nevaeh and Conner Stevenson, 14, took photos and smiled a lot.
“It is awesome,” Smith said. “These are definitely heroes, every one of them. I take my hat off to them.”
A similar event took place previously at Walmart.
