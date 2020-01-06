PERRY — The city’s ban on medical and recreational marijuana businesses will remain in place for the foreseeable future.
The city has ordinances prohibiting both medical and recreational marijuana businesses from operating with in city limits.
In 2010, the city of Perry set up zoning ordinances that prevented medical marijuana businesses from opening.
Then, in 2018, shortly after voters in Michigan legalized recreational marijuana, municipalities had to decide whether or not they would opt out of allowing those businesses.
The Perry City Council conducted a special meeting shortly after the election to ban recreational marijuana businesses.
Then, in March 2019, the city conducted a public hearing on recreational marijuana businesses at which residents were mostly opposed to the idea of allowing them.
“We held a public hearing regarding it. We had quite a few people turn out that filled up the third floor of City Hall. We listened to quite a few people talk to us about what their thoughts were,” Perry Mayor James Huguelet said this week. “City Council ultimately voted to put a permanent ban in place on recreational marijuana shops and also we have updated our zoning to fit with that ban.”
Huguelet said the council doesn’t plan to change the ordinances.
“Based on the work we did this last year, I don’t believe there’s any inclination on the part of the Perry City Council to open our community to recreational or medical marijuana businesses”
A new ordinance would need the majority support of the council. In the past, only council member Christopher Powell has voiced support for allowing marijuana related businesses.
