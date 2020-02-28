OWOSSO — On Dec. 20, 2019, the Setting Every Community Up for Retirement Enhancement Act was signed into law.
The Act established a number of changes in retirement plans that may impact employers who provide employer-sponsored retirement plans for their employees. At 8:30 a.m. Thursday, the Shiawassee Regional Chamber of Commerce, Shiawassee Economic Development Partnership and the Small Business Development Center will sponsor, in collaboration with CG Financial Services and the Owosso office of Andrews Hooper Pavlik, a one-hour seminar on the impact to employers.
The program takes place at The Armory, 215 N. Water St. The seminar will focus on the Department of Labor Rules and Regulations; the risks associated with being a plan sponsor; best practices to mitigate risk and liability; and the provisions of Secure Act.
Presenters will include Jim Demis, a CPA from AHP, who will address the specifics of the new legislation relative to employer sponsored retirement plans. Anthony J. Mazzali, from CG Financial Services, will address the issues of risk and best practices.
There will be an opportunity after the session for those with specific questions to interact with the presenters.
Pre-register by emailing customerservice@shiawasseechamber.org or by calling (989) 723-5149 by Tuesday. There is no cost.
