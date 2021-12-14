OWOSSO — Cupcakes and Kisses Owosso owners Monday announced the pastry shop is moving across town to a new storefront on West M-21.
“What a week,” Toni Barnett posted on Facebook. “This not our timing, God’s timing. It is a bittersweet experience for us. We have loved being where we currently are, but the truth is we outgrew this space long ago.
“When our current (amazing) landlord informed us he was putting the building up for sale, we had to start making some really hard choices and decisions,” she wrote. “We are so excited to join the group of fabulous business owners in Westown.”
The shop, which has been located on South Washington Street since early 2019, is moving to the site of the former Moonbeam Bistro and Bar in Westown, with frontage along M-21. Toni Barnett and her husband Kevin own the business, and operate it with several staff members and their children, Kam, Koby, Kora and Kendra.
“We have been working for sometime to get through all the necessary steps to move forward, however, things have been slow,” the Barnetts said on their Facebook page. “As of yesterday we have been told the building we are currently in is sold, so now the pressure is on. We do not have a move date. We know we are not going anywhere until after the holidays. Please stay tuned for our renovation journey.”
In a second post, the couple said the former Moonbeam site, 1011 W. Main St., will be renovated with a full commercial kitchen.
The Barnetts opened a Cupcakes and Kisses in Holly in 2015. A year ago, they opened a third location in St. Johns. Using Toni Barnett’s grandmother’s baking methods and recipes hasn’t hurt the shop’s upward trajectory, Toni Barnett said in 2019.
“I love to bake, and I still bake like my grandmother,” she said. “I use real cream, sugar, butter and eggs. When you walk in, it will smell wonderful.”
One section of the store, “Two Chics and a Scoop,” serves as a full-service ice cream dispensary, with hard-scoop ice cream for cups or cones, sundaes and shakes.
Kevin and Toni Barnett both worked as nurses for years before seeking a “job-optional” lifestyle, she said. Following her gig as a high-level medical executive, for which she traveled across the country with her husband and kids, real estate became the Barnett family’s main source of income.
That’s how they found the building for their store in Holly, and how they discovered Owosso, by purchasing a house in the city.
