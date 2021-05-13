CORUNNA — A rezoning request to accommodate a new Wheeler Trucking facility in Hazelton Township was advanced by the Shiawassee County Board of Commissioners Wednesday and will go before the board for final approval during tonight’s meeting.
Commissioners voted 6-1 during Wednesday’s Committee of the Whole meeting to advance the rezoning request for property southwest of the intersection of M-13 and Easton Road to the full board meeting, set for 5 p.m. at the Surbeck Building. Commissioner Cindy Garber, R-District 6, was the dissenting vote.
The rezoning request, filed by company owner Rex Wheeler, seeks to convert 5 1/2 acres of existing farmland to light industrial zoning to accommodate future operations of the truck and trailer business. The land is currently zoned agricultural/general business, according to Pete Preston of Preston Community Services.
Addressing commissioners during Monday’s Economic and Physical Development Committee meeting, Wheeler explained his company recently sold two of its properties, one in Lennon and one in Maple Grove Township, in an effort to consolidate operations closer to the parent facility east of New Lothrop. The goal, he said, is to transition the operations at both of those sites to the 51/2-acre parcel in Hazelton Township, formerly the site of M-13 Auto Repair.
Board Chairman Jeremy Root, R-District 5, questioned Monday what Wheeler’s plans were with the 40-acre site commissioners previously rezoned northwest of the intersection of M-13 and Easton Road.
“Forty acres to develop compared to 5 acres is a big, big difference in money, so the way we’re looking at it nowadays with the coronavirus, rather than going into a big partnership with a bank and having a big loan, we’re still moving forward, we’re still going to get there (with that site), but we’re going a little bit slower,” Wheeler explained. “We’d like to develop this 5 acres with the funds that we received from selling two pieces of property, move about a total of eight jobs to Shiawassee County and then over the next several years you guys will see some updated site plans (for the larger site).”
Wheeler Trucking acquired the 40-acre parcel, located about a half mile north of the 5-acre site, in 2015, with plans to build a corporate headquarters at the site to accommodate the company’s growth, including office space for employees (estimated at 10,000 square feet) and a maintenance shop to service its fleet (estimated at 20,000 square feet).
“What are you doing with the 40 acres that we already rezoned?” Root asked again. “Staying on it? Committed to staying on it?”
“We’re staying on it, nothing will be sold,” Wheeler said. “This small site, we’re building it to use it so later in life that will (still) have something to do with Wheeler Trucking.
“We continue to take more and more of our business in-house instead of waiting in line somewhere to get something done to one of our trucks and trailers,” he continued. “Wheeler Trucking intends to own both pieces of property from here on out.”
