CHESANING — As manager of Showboat Restaurant, Nancy Schultz has witnessed the plight of restaurant servers first hand, with coronavirus-related restrictions on indoor dining leaving many with little to no income at all.
Like many others, Schultz has also felt the mental toll brought on by the global pandemic, a reality defined by isolation.
Seeking to alleviate both circumstances, Schultz has launched the Stay Home, Stay Healthy campaign, a donation-driven, incentive-based run/walk program, with proceeds going to the waitstaff of four Chamber-affiliated restaurants in Chesaning: Showboat, Riverfront Grille, Pintown Pizza and Lanes, and the Malt Shoppe.
Proceeds also may be directed to another cause close to Schultz’s heart: The Nolan Scott Drain Foundation. The charitable organization was founded in honor of Nolan Drain, an 18-month-old Alma resident who died after a lengthy battle with neuroblastoma in 2016.
“Our whole world has been put upside down and I feel it’s very important, if we don’t start motivating ourselves, mental health is going to become an issue amongst us all,” Schultz said Friday. “We’ve got to stay strong and the way to stay the strongest is to go out and get some fresh air.”
Partnering with a local walking group on Facebook, Schultz launched the Stay Home, Stay Healthy campaign Jan 1. The initiative runs through Feb. 28, with a required minimum donation of $20 to join. Of that $20, $15 goes directly to the cause of the donor’s choice, while the remaining $5 goes toward weekly gift card giveaways for run/walk participants.
Donors are not required to participate in the run/walk challenge, Schultz said, but only those who run at least 15 miles each week or walk 10 miles each week will be entered to win gift cards, among a variety of other prizes.
Participants log their miles on the group’s Facebook page.
At the conclusion of the fundraising venture, checks will be written out and distributed to area waitstaff directly, many of whom have struggled amid the statewide ban on in-person dining, Schultz said.
“If you look back at it, they’ve really been out of their job since March of last year,” she said. “This is meant really to keep our good staff coming back.
“We don’t want to see our restaurants be lost through all of this,” she continued. “(The community) is really stepping up to the plate, I mean, I come home and I open up my PayPal or my Venmo and it blows my mind to see some of the very, very generous donations.”
Donations can be submitted via Venmo (@Nancy-Schultz-51) or PayPal (nancy.schultz63@yahoo.com).
For more information on the campaign, call Schultz at (989) 928-2373 or email nancy.schultz63@yahoo.com.
