CORUNNA — The ongoing towing battle in Shiawassee County took another turn Tuesday morning, as M-21 Towing and Recovery owner Brandon Vejcik was arraigned on three felony counts in 66th District Court.
Vejcik, 40, of Owosso, was charged Thursday with conducting a criminal enterprise, fraudulent insurance acts (conspiracies) and insurance fraud, and a warrant was issued and has been active since that time.
Vejcik turned himself in to the Sheriff’s Dept. Tuesday morning, and was booked, given a personal recognizance bond and released. Several calls to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office seeking comment were not returned.
Sheriff’s Office online records for July do not show M-21 Towing and Recovery, 2611 E. M-21, receiving any tow calls through 911. Records state that while the company qualifies to be part of the county’s tow rotation, it is “suspended pending SCSO criminal investigation.” Maximum Towing is also listed as being suspended from the rotation, but owner Todd Mehigh said Tuesday his company has been put back on the rotation.
Vejcik was arraigned Tuesday morning by 66th District Court Judge Terrance Dignan; not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf. Court records do not indicate the bond amount; Vejcik is no longer listed as an inmate in the jail.
Dignan scheduled Vejcik’s next court appearances at 8:15 a.m. Sept. 18 for a probable cause conference and 2 p.m. Sept. 24 for a preliminary hearing.
The alleged incidents Vejcik was charged for occurred in December 2018. Court records do not specify the exact allegations.
The criminal enterprise charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and/or a fine of $100,000.
The insurance conspiracy charge is punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment and/or a $50,000 fine. The insurance fraud charge carries a four-year maximum sentence and/or a $50,000 fine.
Vejcik has no prior criminal history in Shiawassee County. He has been sued in civil actions twice, however, and has two minor traffic-related infractions.
What's the status of the lawsuit filed by Lepley's Towing against the sheriff?
