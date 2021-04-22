CHESANING — Village President Matt Hoover is asking residents for patience as officials work to update existing marijuana-related ordinances and address marijuana odor issues.
“It takes time to rectify situations,” Hoover said in his opening remarks of Tuesday’s village council meeting. “Marijuana is now a legal industry in our state. Like any other industry, there can be drawbacks. The smell is one of those drawbacks. We are working closely with all the businesses to rectify the smell. These things will take time and will not happen overnight.”
The village council voted unanimously Feb. 16 to place a moratorium on new marijuana business license applications through at least Sept. 1 in an effort to review existing ordinances, but that hasn’t prevented residents from continually voicing their concerns over the industry. The public comment portion of council meetings in recent months has often been dominated by residents’ distaste for industry expansion, regardless of whether marijuana-related items are on the agenda.
The village’s planning commission is currently in the process of reviewing its marijuana ordinances, with the goal of identifying shortcomings and making improvements. Residents’ primary concerns include the prevalence of marijuana odor in the village and the absence of a limit on marijuana facilities.
To draw attention to those concerns, a group of about a dozen village and Chesaning Township residents has joined forces over the past month, researching and discussing marijuana-related issues in an effort to recommend changes to the council.
The group submitted a list of proposed ordinance amendments to the council this week. Residents proposed increasing the buffer zone between marijuana establishments and schools, churches and households to 1,000 feet from property lines, prohibiting outdoor grow operations and limiting the number of facilities in the village, among other suggestions.
“We believe Chesaning can peacefully coexist with marijuana growers if strict ordinance requirements are followed, but know time is of the essence and urge making it a priority to implement new ordinances before 2021 crops are planted,” the group wrote in a letter to village officials. “We appreciate your hard work on these ordinance revisions, and hope that together we will indeed make Chesaning that better place to work, live, and do business for all.”
Hoover acknowledged Monday that while some residents have experienced negative effects from the industry, there have also been a number of positives.
“This industry has provided over 300 well-paying careers to the families of our community,” he said. “Buildings that would be sitting empty and deteriorating are now revitalized and repurposed. Over $500,000, a third of our general revenue budget, comes from this industry. That money will be used to invest back into our community to help fix our roads and build a new playground.”
The village’s existing moratorium only applies to new business applications, and does not prevent current license holders from operating or even expanding their operations, so long as they comply with the village’s existing ordinances.
With respect to odor, Hoover noted High Life Farms — a grow/processing facility along Brady Street routinely tied to odor concerns — is currently in the process of completing nearly $135,000 worth of capital improvements to its facility. Replacing leaky air conditioning seals, conducting thermal imaging to identify areas of heat and odor loss and implementing a new odor detection system are among the projects being undertaken, he said.
Hoover also instructed the village’s finance and administration committee to look into the possibility of creating a new village position to administrate and respond to marijuana-related issues, with the committee’s findings/suggestions coming back to council at a future date.
“The council members and myself truly want what is best for our community. We would not be sitting here if we did not love this town,” Hoover said.
“We are here to listen and take all of the concerns into consideration,” he continued. “I hope we can work together going forward in a respectful manner.”
The planning commission will continue its review of marijuana ordinances at 7 p.m. Tuesday. For information on how to access the virtual meeting, visit villageofchesaning.org.
